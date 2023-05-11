News & Insights

Italy's Iveco ups 2023 guidance after operating profit jump

Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

May 11, 2023 — 01:52 am EDT

Written by Federica Urso for Reuters ->

May 11 (Reuters) - Italian truckmaker Iveco IVG.MI on Thursday raised its guidance for this year, after posting a 63.4% rise in adjusted operating profits in the first quarter.

The manufacturer said its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from industrial activities would come in between 510-550 million euros ($561.41-$605.44 million) this year, up from a previous forecast of between 460-500 million euros.

Its EBIT from industrial activities stood at 134 million euros in the January to March period.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Gavin Jones)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

