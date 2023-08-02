Italy's Iveco raises FY guidance again on Q2 beat

Adds CEO quote, details on outlook

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italian truck and bus maker Iveco Group IVG.MI on Wednesday raised its 2023 guidance for a second time, after posting a spike in adjusted operating profits in the second quarter as pricing more than offset higher raw materials costs.

The manufacturer said its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from industrial activities would come in between 650-700 million euros ($715-$770 million) this year, up from an already improved previous forecast of between 510-550 million euros.

It now expects its net revenues of industrial activities to increase between 5% and 8% on the year, up from a previous guidance of 3%-5%.

"Our powertrain division is well on track in its margin expansion", Iveco Chief Executive Gerrit Marx said in a statement, as higher volumes and positive price realisation drove an 11% yearly increase for the unit in revenues in the quarter.

Overall strong sales in the quarter enabled steady progress on every metric, despite the challenges of components availability and raw material costs, Marx added.

In the April-June period, the truck maker's adjusted EBIT from industrial activities stood at 266 million euros, up 192% from a year earlier, while revenues from industrial activities rose 23.4% to 4.11 billion euros thanks to higher prices as well as volumes and mix.

($1 = 0.9097 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, Alessandro Parodi and Luca Fratangelo, editing by Federico Maccioni and Alvise Armellini)

