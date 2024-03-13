News & Insights

Italy's Iveco Group to sell fire trucks unit to German fund Mutares

Credit: REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

March 13, 2024 — 05:10 pm EDT

Written by Devika Nair and Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - Italian truck and bus maker Iveco Group IVG.MI said on Wednesday that it will sell its unit that produces firefighting vehicles to German private equity fund Mutares MUXG.DE.

As a result of the transaction, the deal value for which was not disclosed, Iveco's 2024 results will be negatively impacted by about 115 million euros ($125.9 million) in the first quarter, according to the company.

In 2023, the unit Magirus accounted for about 2% of Iveco's revenue and recorded an adjusted loss before interest and taxes of 35 million euros.

Iveco, which was spun-off from farming and construction machine maker CNH Industrial CNHI.N, had started seeking a buyer for Magirus last year.

($1 = 0.9132 euros)

