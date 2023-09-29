News & Insights

Italy's Iren preferred bidder in race to buy smaller rival EGEA

September 29, 2023 — 10:26 am EDT

MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italian multi-utility Iren IREE.MI said on Friday it had been picked as preferred bidder in the race to buy smaller rival EGEA, trumping an offer coming from U.S. fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management.

The spike in energy prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the end of Italian government's incentives for energy saving improvements in buildings have put pressure on EGEA balance sheet, triggering a liquidity crisis at the company.

Iren said in a statement that its offer for EGEA has been deemed "complete and coherent" with EGEA sale process and added that talks to clinch a deal could end in the coming weeks.

