Italy's Iren positive on 2023, after rise in 9-mth core earnings

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italian multi-utility Iren IREE.MI said on Thursday it expected significant growth in full-year results after reporting a 13% increase in its nine-month core earnings.

The group reported a rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to 857 million euros ($917 million) thanks partly to the acquisition of a waste collection company.

Iren expects to invest approximately 1.3 billion euros this year, mainly for asset development in its networks,

waste management and renewable generation businesses.

($1 = 0.9344 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gavin Jones)

