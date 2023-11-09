News & Insights

Italy's Iren positive on 2023, after rise in 9-mth core earnings

November 09, 2023 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italian multi-utility Iren IREE.MI said on Thursday it expected significant growth in full-year results after reporting a 13% increase in its nine-month core earnings.

The group reported a rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to 857 million euros ($917 million) thanks partly to the acquisition of a waste collection company.

Iren expects to invest approximately 1.3 billion euros this year, mainly for asset development in its networks,

waste management and renewable generation businesses.

