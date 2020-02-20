Italy's Iren aims to resume talks on tie-up with utility CVA

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italy's third largest regional utility Iren IREE.MI intends to resume talks to tie up with smaller northern rival CVA in a move that could create one of the country's biggest hydroelectric players.

Iren explored the possibility of a partnership with CVA last year, but talks were halted due to uncertainty ahead of upcoming regional elections and over the position new administrators might have on the tie-up.

"It remains a priority project for us," Iren's Chairman Renato Boero said on Thursday.

CVA, which could be worth up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), is owned by the northern region of Valle d'Aosta.

In the past its public owners had set up a commission to look at the best options for growth of the utility, including a possible stock market listing as well as a tie-up with another player.

"We are waiting to see what happens in the elections in April, and we hope once the politics are settled we can restart talks," Boero said.

Successive Italian governments have promoted mergers and acquisitions in the country's fragmented utility sector for several years to help boost competitiveness.

The two groups are in neighbouring areas and potential synergies are "huge", he said.

Iren, which is controlled by a group of cities in Italy's north including Turin and Genoa, has more than 600 megawatts of hydroelectric capacity.

($1 = 0.9270 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Giulia Segreti/Jan Harvey/Susan Fenton)

