Italy's IP to buy Exxon's refinery, fuel assets in Italy

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italian fuel and mobility group IP said on Tuesday it signed a deal to buy several refinery and fuel assets owned by Exxon Mobil Corp's XOM.N subsidiary ESSO Italiana.

Under the deal, IP will acquire the 75% of a refinery based in Trecate, near Turin, it does not already owns and several other assets in Genoa and Naples, the Italian group said in a statement.

IP did not disclose the financial details of the agreement.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.