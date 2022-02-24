VOD

Italy's INWIT to lift dividend as 2021 results hit target

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italian telecoms tower company INWIT plans to raise its 2021 dividend by 7.5% to 0.3225 euro a share, the company said on Thursday, as core profits increased to meet the low end of the company's financial targets.

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Italian telecoms tower company INWIT INWT.MI plans to raise its 2021 dividend by 7.5% to 0.3225 euro a share, the company said on Thursday, as core profits increased to meet the low end of the company's financial targets.

INWIT said its full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 4.7% on a like- for like basis to 715 million euros ($797 million), matching an analyst consensus provided by the company.

INWIT had targeted a full year core profit in a range of 715-725 million euros.

Revenue in the year rose by 4.6% to 785 million euros.

Born as a spin-off of Telecom Italia's TLIT.MI mobile tower operations, INWIT merged in 2020 with rival Vodafone's mast business in Italy to create the country's largest telecoms tower firm, managing 22,000 towers across the country.

Telecom Italia (TIM) is considering selling its stake in INWIT to French investment fund Ardian as part of its efforts to shore up its finances, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8976 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters