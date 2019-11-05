Italy's INWIT still sees tower deal with Vodafone closing in H1 next year

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - INWIT, the mast group controlled by Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, still expects to wrap up a deal with Vodafone VOD.L to merge their tower infrastructure in Italy in the first part of next year, INWIT's head said on Tuesday.

Last week Telecom Italia, INWIT and Vodafone agreed to postpone by a month to Nov.30 a deadline to get EU antitrust approval for the deal.

"We're engaged in very constructive talks with the European antitrust", INWIT CEO Giovanni Ferigo said on a conference call with analysts.

"I see no reason to change expectations for closing in the first half of 2020," he said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina)

