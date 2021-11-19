Italy's INWIT signs deal with Enel on clean energy solutions

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Italian tower company INWIT INWT.MI has signed a deal with Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI for the possible development of solar power plants and storage systems at INWIT sites across the country, the companies said on Friday.

Tower companies consume a lot of energy and are turning to renewables to help cut costs, streamline business and meet climate obligations.

The three-year partnership between the two companies may also include measures to accelerate energy consumption efficiency - like lighting solutions and the electrification of INWIT's fleet, they said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.