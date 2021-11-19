Oil

Italy's INWIT signs deal with Enel on clean energy solutions

Italian tower company INWIT has signed a deal with Italy's biggest utility Enel for the possible development of solar power plants and storage systems at INWIT sites across the country, the companies said on Friday.

Tower companies consume a lot of energy and are turning to renewables to help cut costs, streamline business and meet climate obligations.

The three-year partnership between the two companies may also include measures to accelerate energy consumption efficiency - like lighting solutions and the electrification of INWIT's fleet, they said in a joint statement.

