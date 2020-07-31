Italy's INWIT not looking at M&A now, will analyze oppurtunities

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - INWIT INWT.MI is not looking at any merger and acquisition opportunities at the moment and will be concentrating on its own business for the moment, the head of Italy's top mobile tower company said on Friday.

"Now we are focused on our own set up. We will start analyzing deeply any concrete opportunity in 12-18 months," Chief Executive Giovanni Ferigo told analysts during a conference call on the group's first half results.

INWIT, which is jointly controlled by Italy's biggest phone group Telecom Italia TLIT.MI and Vodafone VOD.L, operates 22,000 mobile towers across Italy.

Ferigo said that under a scheme agreed with the European antitrust authorities, INWIT will make available part of its sites to other operators, offering them in the first place to Iliad ILD.PA and Swisscom's Fastweb SCMN.S, which are both new entrants in the Italian mobile phone segment.

