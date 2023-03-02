Italy's INWIT hikes dividend payments and financial targets

MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Italy's top telecoms tower company INWIT INWT.MI on Thursday said it would increase dividend payments starting from 2023 earnings, as it set improved financial targets under a plan to 2026.

INWIT revenues would grow at an average 'high single digit' rate in 2023-2026 to more than 1.2 billion euros, from 853 million last year when they were up 8.6% year-on-year.

INWIT expects its core profit margin after lease costs to reach 76% in 2026 from 69% in 2022, with an improvement to 71% already this year.

Milan-listed INWIT said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) after lease costs rose by 12.9% to 587 million euros in the 12 months ending December.

That compares with an average forecast of 585 million euros in a company-provided consensus. INWIT had said it was targeting a core profit of between 585 million and 595 million euros.

INWIT guided for revenues of 960-980 million euros this year.

INWIT, which operates more than 23,000 towers across Italy, said it expects its core profit margins after lease costs to grow by 2 percentage points to 71% this year.

Updating its strategy to 2026, the company said it would boost dividend payments by a quarter by distributing an additional 100 million euros starting from next year in relation to 2023 profits, while it confirmed a yearly dividend growth of 7.5%.

INWIT also announced it would ask shareholders to approve buying back up to 3.25% of the company's capital for a maximum expenditure of 300 million euros.

