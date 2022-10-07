Italy's INWIT elevates CFO Galli to general manager role

MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - INWIT INWT.MI on Friday promoted chief financial officer Diego Galli to the role of general manager as part of a new governance setup following the sale of most of Telecom Italia's stake in Italy's top telecom towers firm.

Earlier this year Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI agreed to sell a 12.4% indirect stake in Milan-listed INWIT to French investment firm Ardian, which became the company's second largest investor behind Vodafone VOD.L.

The deal triggered a far-reaching board reshuffle and the resignation of chief executive officer Giovanni Ferigo.

Under an initial plan, Ferigo would have been replaced by a new CEO identified by Vodafone.

But all candidates approached during a search process failed to reach an agreement on taking the job, sources familiar with the matter said, indicating non-compete clauses among other hurdles.

A former Vodafone executive, Galli has been INWIT's head of finance since 2020.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir)

