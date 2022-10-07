VOD

Italy's INWIT elevates CFO Galli to general manager role

Elvira Pollina Reuters
INWIT on Friday promoted chief financial officer Diego Galli to the role of general manager as part of a new governance setup following the sale of most of Telecom Italia's stake in Italy's top telecom towers firm.

Earlier this year Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI agreed to sell a 12.4% indirect stake in Milan-listed INWIT to French investment firm Ardian, which became the company's second largest investor behind Vodafone VOD.L.

The deal triggered a far-reaching board reshuffle and the resignation of chief executive officer Giovanni Ferigo.

Under an initial plan, Ferigo would have been replaced by a new CEO identified by Vodafone.

But all candidates approached during a search process failed to reach an agreement on taking the job, sources familiar with the matter said, indicating non-compete clauses among other hurdles.

A former Vodafone executive, Galli has been INWIT's head of finance since 2020.

