Italy's Intesa working to reduce Russian exposure - CEO

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - The head of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI said the bank was continuing to work to reduce its Russian exposure and looking to select counterparties to this end.

Speaking during a financial conference in Milan on Wednesday, CEO Carlo Messina said that sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine were making the process difficult.

Intesa last month cut its profit guidance for the year after setting aside 800 million euros ($847 million) to cover potential losses from its exposure to Russia.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Federico Maccioni)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883; ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.