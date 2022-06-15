Italy's Intesa working to reduce Russian exposure - CEO

The head of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo said the bank was continuing to work to reduce its Russian exposure and looking to select counterparties to this end.

Speaking during a financial conference in Milan on Wednesday, CEO Carlo Messina said that sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine were making the process difficult.

Intesa last month cut its profit guidance for the year after setting aside 800 million euros ($847 million) to cover potential losses from its exposure to Russia.

