Italy's Intesa ups voluntary layoffs, new hires following UBI deal

MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI said on Thursday it would accept more than 7,200 requests for voluntary layoffs from employees following its takeover of rival UBI Banca, and it would also increase planned new hires.

Intesa had agreed with unions on 5,000 voluntary exits following the UBI deal, and 2,500 new hires.

The bank said it decided to accept all the requests validly received from staff and would, as a consequence, hire 3,500 people by mid-2024.

"It's a very good result," Lando Maria Sileoni, the head of Italy's biggest banking union, FABI, said in a note.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.