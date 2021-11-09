Italy's Intesa teams up with China's ICBC to support SMEs in both markets

Adds details

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italy's top bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI has signed a memorandum of understanding with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) to support Italian and Chinese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in both markets.

Intesa said the accord with China's ICBC 601398.SS, 1398.HK, the world's biggest-listed lender by assets, will allow the two institutions to offer products as well as financial and non-financial services to support SMEs looking to expand in either market.

"Intesa Sanpaolo and ICBC, both deeply rooted in their respective countries, will facilitate SME business relationships in particular, companies that more than any other need to be supported," Rosario Strano, head of Intesa's strategic China project, said in a statement.

The non-financial services include advisory and merger and acquisitions, a person close to the matter said.

The MoU was signed on the occasion of the China International Import Expo underway in Shanghai.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro and Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

