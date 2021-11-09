Italy's Intesa teams up with China's ICBC to support SMEs in both markets

Contributors
Cristina Carlevaro Reuters
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's top bank Intesa Sanpaolo has signed a memorandum of understanding with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) to support Italian and Chinese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in both markets.

Adds details

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italy's top bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI has signed a memorandum of understanding with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) to support Italian and Chinese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in both markets.

Intesa said the accord with China's ICBC 601398.SS, 1398.HK, the world's biggest-listed lender by assets, will allow the two institutions to offer products as well as financial and non-financial services to support SMEs looking to expand in either market.

"Intesa Sanpaolo and ICBC, both deeply rooted in their respective countries, will facilitate SME business relationships in particular, companies that more than any other need to be supported," Rosario Strano, head of Intesa's strategic China project, said in a statement.

The non-financial services include advisory and merger and acquisitions, a person close to the matter said.

The MoU was signed on the occasion of the China International Import Expo underway in Shanghai.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro and Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters