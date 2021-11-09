Italy's Intesa teams up with China's ICBC to support SMEs in both markets

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI said on Tuesday it had signed a commercial memorandum of understanding with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) to support Italian and Chinese small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in both markets.

Italy's biggest retail bank and China's ICBC 601398.SS, 1398.HK, the world's biggest-listed lender by assets, will offer products and financial and non-financial services to support SMEs interested in industrial and business activities in both markets.

The MoU was signed on the occasion of the China International Import Expo underway in Shanghai.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

