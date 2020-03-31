Italy's Intesa suspends dividend payments, says committed to UBI deal

Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI said on Tuesday it would suspend a proposal to pay out to shareholders 3.4 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in dividends to boost capital reserves as demanded by regulators.

The bank said a proposed takeover of smaller rival UBI Banca UBI.MI had become even more important in the current coronavirus crisis because it would support cost cuts and make it easier to cover potentially higher loan losses.

($1 = 0.9110 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

