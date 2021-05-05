Italy's Intesa strengthens outlook after Q1 profit beat

Adds details, shares

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI said on Wednesday it expected its 2021 net profit to be "well above" 3.5 billion euros ($4.2 billion), firming up a previous forecast after a much stronger-than-expected first quarter.

Opening the reporting season for Italian lenders, Intesa said net profit came in at 1.5 billion euros for the three months through March, much higher than a 990 million euro forecast in a Reuters' analyst poll.

The results take into account the disposal of around 600 branches with relative assets Intesa completed in February for antitrust reasons following last year's takeover of rival UBI to create a group controlling a fifth of the domestic market.

Intesa had previously guided for a 2021 net profit above 3.5 billion euros. The bank, which has made a generous dividend policy a key element of its investment case, confirmed its payout goals pending supervisory approval.

Revenues totalled 5.5 billion euros, above an average 5.05 billion euro Reuters estimate, lifted by fee and trading income thanks to rallying equity markets in the period.

Net fees rose 9% year-on-year, more than offsetting a near 4% annual decline in net interest income. This measure of how much money banks make from their core lending business is being eroded by negative interest rates.

In the quarter Intesa also suffered due to a calendar effect and large disposals of impaired loans it carried out in the wake of the UBI deal, analysts said.

Shares in the company were up 1.5% by 1127 GMT, compared with a 1.4% rise in Italy's banking index .FTITLMS3010.

($1 = 0.8322 euros)

