Italy's Intesa strengthens outlook after Q1 profit beat

Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Wednesday it expected its 2021 net profit to be "well above" 3.5 billion euros ($4.2 billion), firming up a previous forecast after a much stronger-than-expected first quarter.

Opening the reporting season for Italian lenders, Intesa said net profit came in at 1.5 billion euros for the three months through March, much higher than a 990 million euro forecast in a Reuters' analyst poll.

The figures take into account the disposal of around 600 branches with relative assets Intesa completed in February for antitrust reasons following last year's takeover of rival UBI to create a group controlling a fifth of the domestic market.

