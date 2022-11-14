Italy's Intesa says to sell stake in payments firm Nexi

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 14, 2022 — 12:11 pm EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

Adds details

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI said on Monday it was selling its entire stake in Nexi NEXII.MI, which is equivalent to up to 5.1% of the payments group's capital.

Intesa first invested in Nexi in 2019 by taking a 9.9% holding as part of a deal to sell its retail payments business.

This later shrank after merger deals by Nexi, first with Denmark's Nets and then with domestic rival SIA, diluting existing shareholders as it issued new shares.

Intesa, which is Italy's biggest bank, said in a statement that the sale of its stake will have no impact on its strategic partnership with Nexi.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Federico Maccioni and Alexander Smith)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.