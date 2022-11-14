Italy's Intesa says to sell stake in payments firm Nexi

Adds details

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI said on Monday it was selling its entire stake in Nexi NEXII.MI, which is equivalent to up to 5.1% of the payments group's capital.

Intesa first invested in Nexi in 2019 by taking a 9.9% holding as part of a deal to sell its retail payments business.

This later shrank after merger deals by Nexi, first with Denmark's Nets and then with domestic rival SIA, diluting existing shareholders as it issued new shares.

Intesa, which is Italy's biggest bank, said in a statement that the sale of its stake will have no impact on its strategic partnership with Nexi.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Federico Maccioni and Alexander Smith)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.