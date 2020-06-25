Markets

Italy's Intesa says regulator approved document for UBI takeover bid

Contributors
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Intesa Sanpaolo said on Thursday that Italian market regulator Consob had cleared the publication of the investor document detailing its offer to buy rival UBI Banca, paving the way for the launch of the bid.

June 25 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI said on Thursday that Italian market regulator Consob had cleared the publication of the investor document detailing its offer to buy rival UBI Banca UBI.MI, paving the way for the launch of the bid.

The unsolicited, all-paper offer which Intesa announced in February has received green lights from banking and insurance supervisors, while an antitrust review of the deal is still ongoing and a verdict is expected only next month.

Intesa is offering 1.7 new shares for each UBI stock in a bid to create the euro zone's seventh-largest banking group and drive profits through cost cuts and a focus on insurance and wealth management amid an economic slump caused by the pandemic.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Valentina Za in Milan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular