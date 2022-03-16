Italy's Intesa says loans to Russian clients total 5.1 bln euros

Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo on Wednesday said loans to Russian customers totalled 5.1 billion euros ($5.6 billion), or 1% of the group's total, net of guarantees from credit export agencies.

Nearly 80% of the overall figure are cross-border loans. Intesa's local subsidiaries in Russia and Ukraine account for just 1.1 billion euros in loans to customers and due from banks, Intesa said in a statement.

Some 200 million euros are loans to entities that have been hit by international sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

