Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo teams up with Thought Machine in digital push

MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI said on Monday it had selected core banking technology firm Thought Machine to power its new digital banking platform.

As part of the partnership Intesa said it had made a 40 million pounds ($54 million) investment in Thought Machine.

