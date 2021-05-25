Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo issues $1.5 bln dual tranche bond, orders above $9 bln

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI issued on Monday a dual tranche TIER2 bond denominated in dollars for $1.5 billion, the Italian lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bond, with maturities in 2032 and 2042, attracted orders worth over $9 billion.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

