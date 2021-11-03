Italy's Intesa lifts 2021 profit outlook after strong quarter

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI on Wednesday strengthened its full-year profit outlook after beating market expectations with its third-quarter earnings helped by lower than forecast loan losses.

Intesa's earnings confirmed the encouraging picture for the sector painted by rivals such as France's BNP ParibasBNPP.PA, Spain's BBVABBVA.MC or Britain's LloydsLLOY.L - whose results were also boosted by either shrinking provisions or the release of cash set aside against COVID-driven loan losses.

Intesa said net profit came in at 983 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the July-September period, well above an analyst consensus of 850 million euros compiled by Reuters.

It now expects a 2021 profit of above 4 billion euros. The figure was Intesa's previous full-year target which it reached in the first nine months.

Revenues totalled 5.09 billion euros, above the expected 4.93 billion euros, thanks mostly to a strong trading performance.

($1 = 0.8632 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

