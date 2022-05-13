Italy's Interpump sees strong Q2 despite macro challenges

May 13 (Reuters) - Interpump IPG.MI said on Friday it expects to extend its solid first-quarter performance to the following three months of the year after posting a 24.9% rise in core profits.

"The results confirm the Group's extraordinary ability

to maintain a healthy stability in terms of profitability and growth performance... We believe that Q2 will also confirm the excellent performance," Chairman Fulvio Montipò said in a statement.

Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up to 114.2 million euros ($118.63 million) in the January-March period despite geopolitical tensions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising inflation.

Interpump, which manufacturers pumps for various industrial applications including crop spraying and car washes, added sales rose 30.1% to 488.7 million euros in the quarter.

Shares were up 2.32% at 1134 GMT outperforming Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB, up 1.2%.

($1 = 0.9626 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Giulia Segreti)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.