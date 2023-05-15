Italy's Interpump may exceed 2023 targets after Q1 sales

May 15 (Reuters) - Interpump ITPG.MI said on Monday it could exceed its guidance for 2023, after the Italian pump maker's sales rose in the first quarter.

"All indicators known to us indicate that 2023 will be another good year, quite possibly outperforming the guidance," Executive Chairman Fulvio Montipò said in a statement.

The company, which makes pumps for industrial uses including crop spraying and car washing, said in February it saw sales growth of around 5% in 2023 and a core profit margin of about 22% in the period 2023-2025.

Net sales for the first three months were 592.3 million euros ($652.00 million), up from 488.7 million a year ago.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Carlo Giovanni Boffa, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((carlogiovanni.boffa@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 746 90 05;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.