Italy's Inter Milan club is no longer interested in Super League project at moment - source

MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Inter Milan club "in the light of the latest developments" is no longer interested in the Super League project at the moment, a source close to the club said on Wednesday.

European soccer's breakaway Super League project lay in tatters on Tuesday after the six English Premier League clubs involved in the project quit 48 hours after agreeing to join Italian and Spanish teams in the controversial elite competition.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

