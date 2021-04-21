ASR

Italy's Inter Milan club is no longer interested in Super League project at moment - source

Contributor
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIELE MASCOLO

Italy's Inter Milan club "in the light of the latest developments" is no longer interested in the Super League project at the moment, a source close to the club said on Wednesday.

European soccer's breakaway Super League project lay in tatters on Tuesday after the six English Premier League clubs involved in the project quit 48 hours after agreeing to join Italian and Spanish teams in the controversial elite competition.

