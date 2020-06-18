Italy's insurance watchdog says closely monitoring solvency and liquidity ratios

CASS

Italy's insurance watchdog IVASS said on Thursday it had started monitoring solvency and liquidity ratios of the country's insurers from mid-March, after the pandemic and an ensuing rout on financial markets hurt the industry.

IVASS said checks were being carried out on a weekly basis for larger players and that it demanded action if an insurer's solvency ratio, a key indicator of financial strength, fell below 130%.

The regulator has asked Cattolica Assicurazioni CASS.MI, Italy's fifth-largest insurer whose top shareholder is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, to bring forward a planned capital hike after its solvency position deteriorated.

The average solvency ratio of Italian insurers stood at 210% at the end of March from 235% at the end of December, IVASS said.

Its chief Stefano De Poli added the situation had lately improved thanks to lower risk premiums on Italian government bonds and a general recovery on financial markets, but he added uncertainty remained high.

