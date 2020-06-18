Italy's insurance watchdog says closely monitoring solvency and liquidity ratios

ROME, June 18 (Reuters) - Italy's insurance watchdog IVASS said on Thursday it had started monitoring solvency and liquidity ratios of the country's insurers from mid-March, after the pandemic and an ensuing rout on financial markets hurt the industry.

IVASS said checks were being carried out on a weekly basis for larger players and that it demanded action if an insurer's solvency ratio, a key indicator of financial strength, fell below 130%.

The regulator has asked Cattolica Assicurazioni CASS.MI, Italy's fifth-largest insurer whose top shareholder is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, to bring forward a planned capital hike after its solvency position deteriorated.

The average solvency ratio of Italian insurers stood at 210% at the end of March from 235% at the end of December, IVASS said.

Its chief Stefano De Poli added the situation had lately improved thanks to lower risk premiums on Italian government bonds and a general recovery on financial markets, but he added uncertainty remained high.

