Italy's insurance regulator authorizes Delfin to hold over 10% stake in Generali

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Italy's insurance regulator said on Friday it had authorized Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI investor Delfin to hold a stake of over 10% in the country's biggest insurer.

Regulator IVASS said the authorization came after Delfin automatically crossed the 10% threshold following Generali's buyback.

Del Vecchio family's holding company Delfin is also one of the major shareholders in Mediobanca MDBI.MI, which holds a majority stake in the insurer.

Delfin, which registered to vote with a 9.8% stake at Generali's annual shareholder meeting in April, was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Federica Urso and Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Federico Maccioni)

((federica.urso@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.