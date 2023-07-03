Italy's insurance regulator authorizes Delfin to hold over 10% stake in Generali

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Italy's insurance regulator said on Friday it had authorized Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI investor Delfin to hold a stake of over 10% in the country's biggest insurer.
Regulator IVASS said the authorization came after Delfin automatically crossed the 10% threshold following Generali's buyback.
Del Vecchio family's holding company Delfin is also one of the major shareholders in Mediobanca MDBI.MI, which holds a majority stake in the insurer.
Delfin, which registered to vote with a 9.8% stake at Generali's annual shareholder meeting in April, was not immediately available for comment.
