Italy's installations of renewable energy more than double in H1

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Italian installations of new renewable energy capacity rose 120% in the first six months of the year, an encouraging sign for the country that is behind schedule to meet European Union targets on energy transition.

The country added nearly 2.5 gigawatt (GW) of new renewable capacity between January and June compared with new installations worth 1.1 GW in the first half of last year, Italy's power grid operator Terna TRN.MI said on Wednesday.

Monthly installations of renewables in June were almost 500 megawatt (MW), nearly five times the additions recorded in January 2022, Terna added.

Renewable energy in June covered 44% of electricity demand in the country, Terna said.

The government said last month it aimed to cover 65% of its electricity consumption with renewable energy by 2030 but added it was at risk of missing the targets imposed by the European Union for carbon emissions reduction by the end of the decade.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by David Evans)

