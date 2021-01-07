Italy's industry ministry gives green light to OVS acquisition of Stefanel

VENICE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Italy's industry ministry on Thursday gave its green light to the acquisition of high-street fashion brand Stefanel by clothing retailer OVS OVS.MI, a union member said.

The retailer was in exclusive talks to buy Stefanel, which was under special administration, for a total of 3.2 million euros.

OVS will buy the brand and 23 shops out of a total of 27, but it will not acquire Stefanel's headquarters, Margherita Grigolato, from FILCAMS-CGIL union told Reuters.

(Reporting by Riccardo Bastianello, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Francesca Landini)

