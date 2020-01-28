Italy's industry minister says Open Fiber behind schedule in rollout plan

ROME, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Open Fiber is behind schedule in plans to rollout ultrafast broadband in disadvantaged areas of Italy and needs to accelerate, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said during a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.

Open Fiber, a broadband unit jointly owned by utility Enel ENEI.MI and state lender CDP, has won all three public tenders to roll out a fast fibre-optic network in so-called non economically viable areas.

Patuanelli said the government hoped for ultrafast broadband to be rolled out in 40% of the targeted areas, halving an initial 80% goal.

(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

