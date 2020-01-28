Italy's industry minister says Open Fiber behind schedule in rollout plan

Open Fiber is behind schedule in plans to rollout ultrafast broadband in disadvantaged areas of Italy and needs to accelerate, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said during a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.

Open Fiber, a broadband unit jointly owned by utility Enel ENEI.MI and state lender CDP, has won all three public tenders to roll out a fast fibre-optic network in so-called non economically viable areas.

Patuanelli said the government hoped for ultrafast broadband to be rolled out in 40% of the targeted areas, halving an initial 80% goal.

