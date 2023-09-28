Italy's industrial producer prices resume rise on costlier energy

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italy's industrial producer prices reversed a 7-month falling trend in August, rising from the month before mainly due to an increase in energy prices, official data showed on Thursday.

Prices rose by 0.5% month-on-month in August, following July's 0.1% fall from June, national statistics office ISTAT said in a statement.

Year-on-year, industrial prices fell by 12.2%, compared to a drop of 10.2% in July.

On the domestic market, prices increased by 0.7% in August from July, while declining 16.1% from August 2022.

Excluding the energy sector, prices at factory gates were flat month-on-month and slowed further on an annual basis (up 0.6% on the year from 1.3% in July).

In the three months from June-August, industrial producer prices decreased by 3.4% compared to the previous three months.

The decline was particularly sharp in the internal market, where prices dropped by 4.5%, while they were down by just 0.4% for foreign markets.

