Italy's Illy looking for new investor for food portfolio - paper

MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Illy Group has hired Mediobanca as financial adviser to find a minority investor for its portfolio of food ventures dubbed Polo del Gusto, Chairman Riccardo Illy was quoted as saying on Thursday in daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

The new partner would take a stake of between 20% and 40% in the company which owns the brands, which include chocolate Domori and Dammann Freres tea, for an investment of 50-100 million (59-119 million), Illy told the newspaper.

As part of the plan, Illy group aims to list the different Polo del Gusto food brands, either individually or as group, after the arrival of the new partner, he added.

($1 = 0.8420 euros)

