Commodities

Italy's Illy looking for new investor for food portfolio - paper

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

Italy's Illy Group has hired Mediobanca as financial adviser to find a minority investor for its portfolio of food ventures dubbed Polo del Gusto, Chairman Riccardo Illy was quoted as saying on Thursday in daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Illy Group has hired Mediobanca as financial adviser to find a minority investor for its portfolio of food ventures dubbed Polo del Gusto, Chairman Riccardo Illy was quoted as saying on Thursday in daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

The new partner would take a stake of between 20% and 40% in the company which owns the brands, which include chocolate Domori and Dammann Freres tea, for an investment of 50-100 million (59-119 million), Illy told the newspaper.

As part of the plan, Illy group aims to list the different Polo del Gusto food brands, either individually or as group, after the arrival of the new partner, he added.

($1 = 0.8420 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Sabina Suzzi,)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    11 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular