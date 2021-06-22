Italy's Illimity strikes deal with ION, says to double net profit in 2023

US Markets
Italian challenger bank Illimity said on Tuesday it expected to roughly double its net income in the next two years as it unveiled a strategic partnership with ION, a privately-owned financial data and technology group.

Under a new business plan through 2025, Illimity said it expected this year's net income of 60-70 million euros ($154.67 million) to double to around 140 million in 2023 and further rise above 240 million euros in 2025.

Illimity said it had struck a wide-ranging agreement with ION, which would become a shareholder by subscribing to reserved capital increase and warrants, taking an up to 9.99% stake.

Under the accord with ION, Illimity will add 90 million euros in revenues by 2025 by licensing its IT platform.

($1 = 0.8405 euros)

