Italy's Illimity strikes deal with ION, says to double net profit in 2023

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Italian challenger bank Illimity ILTY.MI said on Tuesday it expected to roughly double its net income in the next two years as it unveiled a strategic partnership with ION, a privately-owned financial data and technology group.

Under a new business plan through 2025, Illimity said it expected this year's net income of 60-70 million euros ($154.67 million) to double to around 140 million in 2023 and further rise above 240 million euros in 2025.

Illimity said it had struck a wide-ranging agreement with ION, which would become a shareholder by subscribing to reserved capital increase and warrants, taking an up to 9.99% stake.

Under the accord with ION, Illimity will add 90 million euros in revenues by 2025 by licensing its IT platform.

($1 = 0.8405 euros)

