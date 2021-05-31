Italy's Iccrea Banca to buy 9.9% of credit specialist Pitagora

Federica Urso
Italian cooperative bank Iccrea Banca has agreed to buy a 9.9% stake in Italian consumer credit specialist Pitagora from regional lender Banca di Asti and Bonino Srl, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Under the deal, whose closing is expected by year-end, Iccrea Banca has the option to increase its stake in Pitagora to up to 20%.

Pitagora, which is 70% controlled by Banca di Asti, focuses on salary-backed loans.

The deal is part of a broader long-term commercial partnership agreement signed last December between Pitagora and BCC CreditoConsumo, a company that is part of the Iccrea group and which specialises in the provision of family-focused loans.

No financial details of the agreement were disclosed.

Reporting by Federica Urso

