Italy's HICP inflation rate falls below 2% in October on lower energy costs

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italy's annual inflation rate fell below 2% in October for the first time in over two years, as energy and food prices rapidly declined, official data showed on Wednesday.

Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose 0.1% month-on-month and were up 1.8% from the year earlier, statistics agency ISTAT said in a note, down from preliminary data showing rises of 0.2% and 1.9% respectively.

ISTAT mainly attributed the drop to a downward trend in energy prices "due to statistical effects from the comparison with October 2022", with a 17.6% yearly fall in prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels.

October's annual rate was the lowest since July 2021, below the European Central Bank's mid-term target of 2%, and sharply down from a 5.6% increase in September.

"The retreat of inflation in Italy and Europe proceeds in an orderly and relatively rapid fashion, setting the stage for an extension of a stabilisation phase of policy rates at the current levels," said retail lobby Confcommercio on its website, reiterating its comment on ISTAT's preliminary data.

Italy's inflation rate could fall to 3.4% by the end of this year, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso had said last month, as Rome launched in September a so-called "anti-inflation pact" with supermarket chains and small retailers to rein in prices of essential staple items between October and December.

Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was up 4.4% year-on-year on the HICP index in October, down from 4.9% the month before.

