Italy's GVS IPO set to be priced at 8.15 euros per share

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Italian filter maker GVS is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) at 8.15 euros per share, close to the top of its initial range, a bookrunner said on Tuesday, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 1.42 billion euros ($1.6 billion),

"Orders below 8.15 euros per share risk missing," the bookrunner said in a message to investors, seen by Reuters.

GVS set the initial price guidance for the share offering at 7-8.3 euros per share, then revised it to 8-8.15 euros per share.

The offer will end on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8847 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)

