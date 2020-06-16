BLIS

Italy's GVS IPO set to be priced at 8.15 euros per share

Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Italian filter maker GVS is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) at 8.15 euros per share, close to the top of its initial range, a bookrunner said on Tuesday, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 1.42 billion euros ($1.6 billion),

"Orders below 8.15 euros per share risk missing," the bookrunner said in a message to investors, seen by Reuters.

GVS set the initial price guidance for the share offering at 7-8.3 euros per share, then revised it to 8-8.15 euros per share.

The offer will end on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8847 euros)

