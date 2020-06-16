Italy's GVS IPO set to be priced at 8.15 euros per share
MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Italian filter maker GVS is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) at 8.15 euros per share, close to the top of its initial range, a bookrunner said on Tuesday, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 1.42 billion euros ($1.6 billion),
"Orders below 8.15 euros per share risk missing," the bookrunner said in a message to investors, seen by Reuters.
GVS set the initial price guidance for the share offering at 7-8.3 euros per share, then revised it to 8-8.15 euros per share.
The offer will end on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8847 euros)
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)
