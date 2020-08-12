Italy's Grillo backs state lender as main investor in single network project

MILAN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The founder of Italy's senior coalition party Beppe Grillo called on Rome to ensure a single ultra-fast broadband network is set up swiftly in the country with state lender CDP as the main shareholder in the project.

Italy's government sees an ultra-fast network as crucial to reviving its economy and is trying to broker a deal to combine the network assets of former monopoly Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI and state-backed rival Open Fiber, jointly owned by Enel ENEI.MI and CDP.

But differences over issues such as governance and regulation have created a deadlock in the long-running plan.

"(Italy) needs a project that is able to unblock huge direct and indirect investments in a short time, (including those of) Europe's Recovery Fund," Grillo wrote on Wednesday in his blog.

The founder of the 5-Star Movement does not have a formal role in the current coalition government, but often sets the agenda for the group.

CDP should "be the leading investor while the shareholder base should be generally widespread," he added, placing himself at odds with TIM's ambition to keep a majority stake in any single combined entity.

CDP already controls regulated gas and power grid companies Snam SRG.MI and Terna TRN.MI.

Grillo's remarks came after the government asked TIM to postpone the sale of a minority stake in its secondary grid to U.S. investment firm KKR KKR.N.

Rome said it had no objection to KKR but that it favoured including other institutional and market players in a broader deal aimed at creating a single national network.

Grillo said the deal only complicated the single network project and added that TIM should instead spin off its network assets, including data centres, mobile towers and 5G business, into a separate company.

TIM and KKR were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Giulia Segreti and Barbara Lewis)

