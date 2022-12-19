Italy's govt working with CDP, International funds on TIM's network - minister

ROME, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italy's government is working with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and International funds on potential options for Telecom Italia (TIM)'s TLIT.MI network grid, its industry minister said on Monday.

Speaking at the Foreign press association in Rome, Adolfo Urso also said that the government was working to secure that TIM's submarine cable unit Sparkle would come into state hands, confirming what Reuters had previously reported.

"We should sketch out the indications on the solutions by the end of this year," said Urso referring to TIM's network as well as other dossiers of national relevance such as ITA Airways and Taranto's Ilva steelworks.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, writing by Federico Maccioni, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

