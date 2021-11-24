Companies
Italy's govt studying options on defence strategic assets - sources

ROME, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Italian government is paying high attention strategic assets in the defence sector and is assessing options regarding the sale of Leonardo's LDOF.MI units, government sources said on Wednesday

The government is interested in preserving the value of the assets, the sector's jobs while pursuing European partnership, the sources said after economy, defence and industry ministers met to discuss the intention of defence group Leonardo to sell OTO Melara and Wass units.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

