Italy's govt studying options on defence strategic assets - sources

ROME, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Italian government is paying high attention strategic assets in the defence sector and is assessing options regarding the sale of Leonardo's LDOF.MI units, government sources said on Wednesday

The government is interested in preserving the value of the assets, the sector's jobs while pursuing European partnership, the sources said after economy, defence and industry ministers met to discuss the intention of defence group Leonardo to sell OTO Melara and Wass units.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome and Francesca Landini in Milan, editing by Elvira Pollina)

