Commodities

Italy's govt plans to replace Alitalia with new carrier in October - source

Contributor
Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI

The Italian government plans to replace bankrupt Alitalia with a new, state-owned carrier dubbed ITA in October, according to a source close to the matter.

ROME, June 28 (Reuters) - The Italian government plans to replace bankrupt Alitalia with a new, state-owned carrier dubbed ITA in October, according to a source close to the matter.

A launch in October would mean another delay for ITA, which was expected to start flying in place of Alitalia in August to benefit for the last part of the summer season.

Rome is considering to grant another bridge loan for Alitalia to continue operate while its successor gets ready, the source added.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Francesca Landini)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular