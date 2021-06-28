Italy's govt plans to replace Alitalia with new carrier in October - source

ROME, June 28 (Reuters) - The Italian government plans to replace bankrupt Alitalia with a new, state-owned carrier dubbed ITA in October, according to a source close to the matter.

A launch in October would mean another delay for ITA, which was expected to start flying in place of Alitalia in August to benefit for the last part of the summer season.

Rome is considering to grant another bridge loan for Alitalia to continue operate while its successor gets ready, the source added.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Francesca Landini)

