Italy's govt is preparing "large scale measures" to curb rise in energy prices

ROME, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italy's government is preparing "large scale measures" to curb a rise in energy prices, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday in a speech given in the port town of Genoa.

Rome is working on an emergency decree worth at least 5 billion euros ($5.72 billion) to curb the rise in energy bills, Matteo Salvini, the head of the co-ruling League party, said on Tuesday.

The government has budgeted some 10 billion euros since last July to curb energy bills for consumers and firms.

($1 = 0.8747 euros)

