Italy's govt gives ministers mandate to reach deal with Atlantia -source

ROME, July 15 (Reuters) - The Italian government has given a mandate to the Economy and Transport ministers to reach a final agreement with the infrastructure group Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, to settle a long-running dispute over a motorway concession, a source said on Wednesday.

Rome had been threatening to revoke the licence of Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, since the collapse in 2018 of a bridge in Genoa that was run by the unit, killing 43 people.

The decision was taken after a six-hour cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

