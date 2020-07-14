Italy's govt gives ministers mandate to reach deal with Atlantia -source

Contributor
Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

The Italian government has given a mandate to the Economy and Transport ministers to reach a final agreement with the infrastructure group Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, to settle a long-running dispute over a motorway concession, a source said on Wednesday.

ROME, July 15 (Reuters) - The Italian government has given a mandate to the Economy and Transport ministers to reach a final agreement with the infrastructure group Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, to settle a long-running dispute over a motorway concession, a source said on Wednesday.

Rome had been threatening to revoke the licence of Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, since the collapse in 2018 of a bridge in Genoa that was run by the unit, killing 43 people.

The decision was taken after a six-hour cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((giselda.vagnoni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 85224210;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters