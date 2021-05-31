Italy's Generali to launch takeover bid on rival Cattolica

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI on Monday said it would launch a buyout offer on smaller rival Cattolica CASS.MI to further cement its domestic leadership.

Generali, which already owns a near 24% stake in Cattolica, said it would pay 6.75 euros a share offering a premium of 15.3% on Cattolica's closing price on Friday.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

