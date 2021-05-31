Italy's Generali to launch takeover bid for rival Cattolica

Adds detail, background, shares

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI said on Monday it would launch a buyout offer for smaller rival Cattolica CASS.MI to further cement its domestic leadership.

Generali, which already owns a near 24% stake in Cattolica, said it would pay 6.75 euros a share, a premium of 15.3% to Cattolica's closing price on Friday.

At 0716 GMT, shares in Generali were down 0.2% at 16.18 euros. Italy's bourse said it had temporarily suspended trading in Cattolica.

Generali invested in Cattolica late last year, injecting fresh capital to boost its finances as demanded by industry regulators.

Generali said the takeover would allow it to become Italy's largest player in the non-life sector, a position currently held by Bologna-based Unipol-SAI UNPI.MI, the country's second-biggest insurer, while also strengthening its presence in the life sector.

