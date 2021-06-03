Italy's Generali submits non-binding offer for NN's asset manager - sources

June 3 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI has submitted a non-binding offer for the asset management arm of Dutch insurer NN Group NN.AS, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The asset could be worth around 1.5 billion euros ($1.82 billion), one of the two sources said.

The bid comes after earlier this week Generali announced an up to 1.17 billion euro takeover offer for smaller domestic rival Cattolica CASS.MI.

NN Group declined to comment on the news which was first reported by Bloomberg.

NN Group in April said it was considering the sale of its asset management arm, NN Investment Partners, among other options.

When it announced the Cattolica bid Generali had 2.3 billion euros left to use for acquisitions under its current business plan to end-2021.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, Steve Jewkes, additional reporting by Bart, writing by Claudia Cristoferi editing by Valentina Za)

