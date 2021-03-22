Italy's Generali submits bid for Aviva's operations in Poland - source

MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali GASI.MIO has submitted a bid for the Polish assets of London-based insurer Aviva AV.L, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The bid valued the assets at more than two billion euros ($2.4 billion), the source said.

Generali declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8375 euros)

